AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

EDV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00. In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60. Also, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

