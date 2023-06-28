AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IGM opened at $386.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.36.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.