AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

