AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.75% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,805,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,271,000 after acquiring an additional 190,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,003,782,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 311,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

