AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

PMAY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

