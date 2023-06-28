iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 573.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

