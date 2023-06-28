AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.02 and a 200 day moving average of $419.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.