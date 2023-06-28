AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $485.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.