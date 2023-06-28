VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.10% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

