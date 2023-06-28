AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,907.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 112.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,366,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,316,000 after purchasing an additional 724,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

