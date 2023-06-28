WP Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.