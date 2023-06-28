Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

