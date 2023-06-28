Dakota Wealth Management Buys 6,705 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

NBXG opened at 10.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 10.09 and its 200 day moving average is 9.92. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.70 and a fifty-two week high of 11.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

