Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 58,600 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Down 0.0 %

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.