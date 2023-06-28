Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Head to Head Review

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89% Consumer Portfolio Services 23.25% 35.46% 2.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.37 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $234.56 million 1.03 $85.98 million $2.99 3.88

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 725.69%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

