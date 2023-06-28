Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

