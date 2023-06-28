Dakota Wealth Management Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

