Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 398 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 22,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.