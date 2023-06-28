Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NMI were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

