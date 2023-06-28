Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.