Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

