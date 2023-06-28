Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

