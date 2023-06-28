Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

PG opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.