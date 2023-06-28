Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

