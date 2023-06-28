Transform Wealth LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day moving average of $303.30. The company has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

