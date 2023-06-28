Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.