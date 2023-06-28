Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

