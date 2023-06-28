MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,044,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

