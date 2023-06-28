Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

