adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.79 and a beta of 1.04.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

