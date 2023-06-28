Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,582 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.