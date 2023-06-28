Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Novanta were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta stock opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $177.84.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. Novanta’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

