Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,185 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.41% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

