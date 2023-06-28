Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $132.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

