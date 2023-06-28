Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,827 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18,480.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

