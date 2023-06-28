Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

