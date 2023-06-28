Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 44,767 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

