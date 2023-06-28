iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

