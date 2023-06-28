Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23.69 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Realty Income stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.