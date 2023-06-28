Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,644 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

