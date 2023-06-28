Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,604 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,062 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 762,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,542,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

