Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 388,732 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.