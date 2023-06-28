Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

