Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,997 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Gartner worth $39,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $339.09 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

