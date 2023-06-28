Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.86% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

