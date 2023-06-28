Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $41,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $338.83 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

