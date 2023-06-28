Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

