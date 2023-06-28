Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

ELV stock opened at $444.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.69 and its 200 day moving average is $474.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

