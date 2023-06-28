Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

