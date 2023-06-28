Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 420 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,162.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.46 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,255.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

